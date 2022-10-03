NerdWallet taps LifeSearch as life insurance advice partner

NerdWallet offers financial comparison services for consumers to select, obtain quotes for and purchase life and CI policies.

Under the partnership, LifeSearch will offer advice or guidance to consumers that require it through its advisers.

Consumer queries for income protection, whole of life insurance and over-50s policies will also be signposted to LifeSearch.

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive at LifeSearch said: "With our ambitions to grow the protection market, particularly among younger consumers, and to embrace technology in our sector, we are delighted to be selected as NerdWallet's protection technology and advice partner and to support their protection offering.

"We will support NerdWallet's customers to get the most out of the tools and guides available to them, improving easy access to expert advice and ultimately feel confident they have found the best cover that is right for them and their needs."

Nic Redfern, Financial Director at NerdWallet UK, added: "Life insurance has become a talking point for many individuals over the last few years, with the pandemic driving home the importance of being prepared for any unexpected event.

Life insurance can be complicated, especially for those thinking about taking out a policy for the first time. With this partnership, we hope to help more consumers navigate the world of life insurance to ensure they can make the best decision for them, their families, and the future."