Lloyds Banking Group to acquire Cavendish Online

Cavendish Online, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) provider of guided and advised life insurance, critical illness and income protection services, will become part of the Scottish Widows Group upon completion of the deal.

LBG stated that the acquisition is part of its strategy to strengthen its client relationship and engagement, while targeting a position as a "top three" protection provider by 2025, as detailed in February this year.

The banking group said it will continue to offer "mortgage-focused" protection advice through its branches, in addition to Scottish Widow-branded protection policies through IFAs.

Cavendish Online, which will also offer protection services for Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland customers, will continue to use its existing protection channels upon completion of the deal, operating as a separate company within LBG.

Notably, Cavendish Online will maintain its independence with no immediate changes due to take place. The company will operate as its own entity within Lloyds Banking Group, while continuing to serve and maintain existing relationships.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is scheduled to complete during Q4 this year.

John Nelmes, director of Cavendish Online commented: "Since founding the company in 2000, our goal has always been to relentlessly pursue customers' best interests through the provision of simple, affordable and accessible protection products and advice.

"That's why we are looking forward to working together with Lloyds Banking Group to grow our business and ultimately help protect more UK families."

Bridging the gap

Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows, told COVER that the provider wanted to do more to be more relevant to customers.

"We want to make sure that customers can satisfy their protection needs in the way that they want to, whether that's full advice, self-directed, or through guidance. For the acquisition of Cavendish Online, who share our same strategies, there was a great opportunity here and the timing just worked really, really well."

One area St Louis highlighted was the need to bridge the gap around mortgages protected. "We know that there's a massive deficit between mortgages sold and protection associated with that. We wanted to use the superpower of a few, like Cavendish Online, to lean into our retail banking arm and make sure that we are really exploring mortgage protection needs for customers."

"Especially with things like the FCA's Consumer Duty coming, we have an obligation to make sure that those needs are being explored and, in turn, met in a way that serves the customers. they can consume that protection in a way that they want," she explained.

Meanwhile, Roy Mcloughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware, also told COVER that more established players re-entering this market is "almost certainly to be welcomed."

"Banks had somewhat of a torrid time in some aspects of their previous journeys into financial services so the industry will be hoping the extended reach will help breach the clear protection gap that the recent Swiss Re report exemplifies," he concluded.