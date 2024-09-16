Phoenix Group discontinues sale of SunLife

Phoenix Group, the long-term savings and retirement provider, has announced it will discontinue the sale process of its SunLife UK protection business.
The group said this decision comes in response to the "current uncertainty" in the protection market. Instead, the board will now focus on enhancing the value SunLife generates within the group, describing the business as a "valuable asset which contributes to the group's new business growth". The Phoenix Group announced its intention to sell the business in June 2024 following a strategic review. At the time, the group said SunLife was no longer core to the delivery of its vision of becoming the UK's leading retirement savings and income business. It had received several initial e...
