Phil Jeynes
Phil Jeynes joins Reassured
As director of corporate sales
Phil Jeynes to exit UnderwriteMe
End of August
UnderwriteMe rolls out Protection Platform to L&C
450 mortgage advisers trained to use the protection quote and apply service
Three out of five advisers ready for IDD deadline - UnderwriteMe
Survey reveals finds 40% of brokers unprepared for Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) deadline on 1st October
COVER Summit Video: UnderwriteMe's Phil Jeynes
Bringing protection sales into the new era using digital underwriting techniques
UnderwriteMe overhauls questionnaire and integrates Defaqto
Price comparison tool switches from insurer questionnaire format to customized style with 'catch-all questions' to reduce sales time
Pippa Keefe named director of strategic accounts for UnderwriteMe
She will promote the benefits of the quote and compare underwriting service to UK distributors and networks
Aegon joins UnderwriteMe
Nine major insurers now fully available on the quote and comparison service
HSBC Life joins UnderwriteMe
Total of major insurers available on comparison service reaches nine
AIG Life joins UnderwriteMe
Critical illness upgrades now live on online cover comparison service
UnderwriteMe's Phil Jeynes at Protection & Tech Forum 2018
Tips to becoming an 'eProtection adviser' on 2nd May at One Birdcage Walk, London
Scottish Widows Protect adds UnderwriteMe
Personal life insurance and critical illness products now available to advisers via online application service