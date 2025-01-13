IPTF announces board appointments

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has announced new director-level appointments to its newly formed board.
The board, which will provide oversight and governance to the organisation, will be made up of Jo Miller, Managing Director; Vicky Churcher, executive director; Peter Le Beau, Christine Husbands; and Phil Jeynes. Miller said "We have ambitious plans for 2025 and while we're enthusiastic to get going with our plans, we are aware of the need to be accountable to members and provide value in what we do. "The Board will help to challenge our strategy and provide a layer of scrutiny for our activities going forward. We are really looking forward to their input". Earlier this year, the I...
