Broken bones most common injury from accidents: MetLife UK

Of those who have accidents 50% have broken a bone, which tops the list of injuries sustained from accidents according to MetLife UK. As for the cause of accidents, 32% of adults have sustained an injury from tripping or falling, making it the most common cause of accidents. Following from tripping or falling, road traffic accidents (22%), sporting activities (19%) and falling down stairs (13%) were the other leading causes for accidents. Phil Jeynes, head of individual protection, MetLife UK, comments: "Accidents happen all the time. From tripping over, falling down the stairs, or...