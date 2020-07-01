Alan Knowles
COVER Excellence Awards 2019: All winners revealed!
Hosted at The Brewery, London
Alan Knowles announced as COVER Claims Convention keynote
Harnessing collaboration to build trust
St James's Place joins the PDG
To drive better outcomes for customers
Direct Life joins PDG
‘To better the insurance industry and improve customer outcomes’
COVER Feature: Taking control
Access to insurance for people with diabetes
FOS upholds complaint following 'unsuitable' life insurance advice
Ms C told life assurance would be 'excessive and unaffordable' however there is no evidence it was explored as an option
Alan Knowles appointed PDG chair
Cura MD replaces Emma Thomson who joins British Friendly
Industry reaction: FCA feedback on Access To Insurance
Comments from ABI, CII, advisers and provider following Financial Conduct Authority's call for better access to insurance for pre-existing medical conditions
Specialist advisers join forces to create API Group
Cura, Moneysworth and The Insurance Surgery combine for mission to provide non-standard protection advice to customers.