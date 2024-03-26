Covering with a Conscience

Jaskeet Briah speaks to protection experts about best practices that can be implemented to safeguard customers in the age of Consumer Duty.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced it will conduct a review into how firms are acting to understand and respond to the needs of customers in vulnerable circumstances. This includes looking at how firms serve consumer needs and communicate with consumers. According to MorganAsh, 45% of customers in the financial services industry are ‘potentially vulnerable', including in the protection sector. Elsewhere, Aviva told COVER that it recorded 4,300 vulnerable customer support events for protection customers last year. So, how can the protection and health industry fill in ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.