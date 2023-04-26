WiP Network Conference 2023: Underwriting gender differences

Discussing the differences in underwriting decisions based on application questions, Helen Croft, chief underwriter at AIG Life, said there are differences in decisions not just because of gender; age groups and different behavioural demographics will have different responses in applications, so the protection industry must reconsider whether a blanket approach is appropriate.

Overall, more women are diagnosed with mental health conditions than men, and Croft noted the differences in underwriting decisions are in keeping with population statistics: "How we access and process these disclosures, and both low-risk and high-risk disclosures, should be done appropriately."

Similarly, Alan Knowles, managing director at Cura Financial Services, detailed that women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with depression, and are also twice as likely to seek more help with doctor or support services, engaging at a younger age than men.

"Three times more men take their own life than women and you can't ignore that comparison," Knowles stated. "Anyone who's engaged with a support service will probably see an exclusion on an income protection policy just because they're being proactive about their health."

Croft added that any disclosure of mental health can lead to a declined application: "Awareness of own mental health and seeking own support should be a positive factor rather than an immediate red flag for an income protection policy."

Knowles also addressed the gender differences in exclusions for parents who have children: "Men don't go through pregnancies and don't have that strain on their bodies, such as back pains."

"That puts an extra barrier there for women, creating an unfair disadvantage for women seeking a policy," he said, as three health disclosures can lead to a denied policy, creating a "real challenge on how to underwrite that."

Similarly, Andrew Wibberley, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), detailed that women more typically will seek help with mental health earlier than men. "However, more young men commit suicide than women, so something is going wrong," he said.

When applying for a protection policy, there is always going to be different responses from insurers, Wibberley noted, but "you want consistency."

"It's not systems that underwrite, it's people, so getting the right people and diverse people is really important to make underwriting considerations."