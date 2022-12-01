Terminal illness no longer fit for purpose: Alan Knowles

Speaking during the ProtectX Live portion of the conference, Knowles offered insight into how terminal illness benefit is currently failing consumers and offered solutions as to how the benefit can be altered to the benefit of all.

To underline his point, Knowles detailed the case of one client. Janice was diagnosed with terminal Stage Four breast cancer, which had spread to parts of her body, and was living in palliative care. Despite holding three life insurance policies with different providers, two of the insurers took six months to process her claim.

"On receipt of this decision, Janice rang me and her words to me were: Alan, I wish I had waited until I was dead, because it would have been easier than what they've put me through," he told delegates.

While he said that he had seen some "exceptional" examples of TIB in practice, ultimately Knowles said that it was "no longer fit of purpose." One reason for this is a lack of uniformity of product names, which causes confusion for clients.

Turning to solutions as to how TIB can be improved, Knowles suggested it be renamed to End of Life Benefit or, as it is called in the US, Accelerated Death Benefit.

Next, Knowles acknowledged that historic exclusions that denied claims in the last 12-18 months of a policy have been scrapped for new applicants, but also pointed out that millions of policies currently in-force still have the exclusion active.

"Forty or so years ago, a terminal illness would have probably had less than 12 months to live, but we're keeping people alive longer and longer, which is brilliant," he said.

"But this is only helping and serving further to degrade the value of terminal illness benefit. We actually postpone or turn down nearly one in seven terminal illness claims."

Thirdly, Knowles advocated that TIB be altered to include conditions such as motor neuron disease and Stage Four terminal cancer, while stating that increased costs for insurers should be built into the cost of cover.

Ending on a positive note, Knowles detailed that Janice ultimately did receive pay outs on all her policies which has made an "incredible difference" to her family, but also warned that cases such as this are "only going to become more and more common unless we do something about it."