ProtectZ morning round-up

Kicking off the day was a keynote speech by Lottie Hayton, from The Times/Sunday Times, who discussed its recent research around the mindset of Generation Z. The research, which surveyed 1,000 adults aged between 18-30, uncovered a sense of disillusionment, declining trust in police and belonging, changes in relationship dynamics and lower alcohol consumption compared to this generation's parents. Hayton said that while Gen Z might not be doing things parents consider fun, they are "revolutionising" health and what socialising looks like. The first panel of the day discussed the fi...