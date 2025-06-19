ProtectZ morning round-up

"It's scary to think ahead to retirement age"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

COVER attended the ProtectZ event, hosted by Protection Review, today (19 June, 2025), focusing on trends among Generation Z, perceptions on technology and AI, and how to engage with a Gen Z audience.

Kicking off the day was a keynote speech by Lottie Hayton, from The Times/Sunday Times, who discussed its recent research around the mindset of Generation Z. The research, which surveyed 1,000 adults aged between 18-30, uncovered a sense of disillusionment, declining trust in police and belonging, changes in relationship dynamics and lower alcohol consumption compared to this generation's parents. Hayton said that while Gen Z might not be doing things parents consider fun, they are "revolutionising" health and what socialising looks like. The first panel of the day discussed the fi...

