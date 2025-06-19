ProtectZ morning round-up

COVER attended the ProtectZ event, hosted by Protection Review, today (19 June, 2025), focusing on trends among Generation Z, perceptions on technology and AI, and how to engage with a Gen Z audience.
Kicking off the day was a keynote speech by Lottie Hayton, from The Times/Sunday Times, who discussed its recent research around the mindset of Generation Z. The research, which surveyed 1,000 adults aged between 18-30, uncovered a sense of disillusionment, declining trust in police and belonging, changes in relationship dynamics and lower alcohol consumption compared to this generation's parents. Hayton said that while Gen Z might not be doing things parents consider fun, they are "revolutionising" health and what socialising looks like. The first panel of the day discussed the fi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.