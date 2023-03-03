Insurance sector can be part of solution to economic abuse: SEA

Economic abuse is the control of an individual's money and finances, such as income, bank accounts, bills, or insurance. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recognises domestic abuse and economic control as a ‘life event' that can make a customer vulnerable.

This type of abuse is involved in 95% of domestic abuse cases recorded in the UK, with one in six women having experienced economic abuse by a current or former partner, according to SEA.

Those experiencing economic abuse have been found to face a host of barriers in obtaining and benefitting from insurance protection. For example, SEA stated that many victim-survivors experience insurance being used against them to create fear and intimidation as joint policies are locking them into ongoing financial relationships with abusers.

Others can struggle to access insurance altogether and victim-survivors may face unfair rejection of claims due to previous claims made on the damage caused by an abuser. This can result in higher premium quotes, as well as their insurance being cancelled or refused altogether, SEA stated.

The research, funded by the Aviva Foundation, comprises testimonies of victim-survivors, interviews with insurance industry stakeholders, and data from Aviva on vulnerable customer call volumes and 10 randomly selected case studies on domestic abuse calls.

One victim-survivor was quoted in the briefing as saying: "I was deliberately severed from my private health insurance covering my disability medical expenses and specialist treatments, permanently excluding all previous existing conditions from any future insurance cover.

"The intent was to disable me further, cause me debilitating pain and distress, and use this to have my child removed from my care in court proceedings due to my disability deteriorating."

In 2021, Aviva received over 8,000 vulnerable customer cases for life insurance. The insurer recorded 1,599 cases as life events and 114 of these cases (7%) related to domestic abuse, with an average of 9 or 10 domestic abuse cases a month.

However, SEA said that victim-survivors' interactions with insurers can be difficult and stressful when employees don't understand domestic abuse and they may therefore interact insensitively with customers.

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services, told COVER it was "harrowing" that life insurance was being used as a tool of economic abuse and that it was incumbent upon the industry to not only be aware of the issue, but to also consider when designing products and arranging policies, whether advised or non-advised.

"Making joint policies easier to separate (without both parties having to consent) is a vital step, but another is plans written under trust. Most insurers (not all) require a trustee to sign if they are to be retired. This means that policyholders in such circumstances can't remove an abusive ex-spouse from their policy," he said.

"Trusts either need to become more flexible on trustee retirement or the industry must more widely adopt beneficiary nomination which is much easier to update on the policyholder's say alone."

Recommendations

To transform responses to victim-survivors of economic abuse, SEA explained that the insurance industry can work with industry bodies, such as the Association of British Insurers, to develop "improved practices" for the separation of joint policies in the case of economic abuse.

Insurers can also implement measures to reduce foreseeable harm to victim-survivors by reviewing the end-to-end customer journey. This will identify ways in which abusers can exploit products to perpetrate economic abuse, such as by taking out a life insurance policy without the victim-survivors knowledge or consent, SEA said.

Meanwhile, organisations can build the capacity of their staff to identify and respond to domestic abuse, including economic abuse, through inductions and training.

Insurance firms should also develop new working models to reduce barriers for victim-survivors to access insurance and respond to their needs accordingly, SEA stated. This can be done by informing customers that they can speak to an employee directly, rather than going through digital or automated processes.

Regular communication with customers and employees regarding abuse should also be implemented to raise awareness and tackle stigmas on conversations about the topic, SEA explained, as should sharing "positive changes in practice to build trust with victim-survivors."

By the same token, creating a safe environment which encourages disclosures on external information and support that victim-survivors can access has been identified by SEA as another method to tackle economic abuse.

Additionally, firms should incorporate measures to reduce the number of times a victim-survivor must disclose information about their situation, such as using data recording, to prevent having to recount traumatic experiences.

Staff can refer to these recordings in the future, which can also help businesses to gauge the prevalence of abuse, SEA explained.

Furthermore, organisations can implement processes that enable staff to have "greater flexibility" on the terms and conditions of policies when appropriate, as well as making reviews of their products and processes part of their offering.

The SEA said this will ensure the safety of victim-survivors in line with the Consumer Duty by making confidential information and communication preferences secure.

From an employee perspective, companies can support their own staff who are affected by domestic abuse or are working with customers affected by it through creating an official domestic abuse policy, providing guidance to leaders on how to support and signpost staff, and providing financial and practical support to victim-survivors.