The COVER Review: NHS waiting list, provider updates and over-insurance

Week commencing 10 February 2025

The COVER Review sees the COVER editorial team discuss a declining NHS waiting list, recent provider updates, underwriting and over-insurance.

COVER senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 10 February 2025. Here are the top five stories this week: NHS waiting list hits low in December Vitality updates protection and health offering Claims and underwriting: Securing IP for mental health Third of Gen X suffer long-term health issues The case for over-insurance for IHT

