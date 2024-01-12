PDG's underwriting challenges: Income protection and TPD

The PDG are campaigning to see change in three areas where we think simple changes could result in significantly better outcomes for customers. The first part of this series focuses on mental health questions, and now we look at income protection (IP) and total and permanent disability (TPD). Three Strikes and You're Out! If you've ever watched American baseball, you will have heard the phrase ‘three strikes and you're out of there!', referring to the batter missing three bowls, which signals the end of their turn. Many insurers in the UK operate a similar model for exclusions...