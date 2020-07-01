risk
National Friendly appoints new head of risk & compliance
Lisa de-Laune brings over 20 years' industry experience, having led risk, internal control, internal audit and change functions
Annabel Francis appointed to new role at Psyon
She joins from Risk & Business Analytics
BDHL named as newest member of GRiD
Health and wellbeing intermediary joins group risk industry body
Global PMI cost increases forecast to be 2.5 x higher than inflation
The average cost increases for employer-sponsored private medical insurance plans globally will be 9.1 percent in 2016 - higher than the global average projected inflation rate of 3.6%, according to Aon Hewitt.
Ubble - will it be the death of us?
Following the release of risk calculator Ubble, Munich Re's Lee Lovett provides an overview of the tool and what the industry could learn from it.
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network hires compliance director
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has hired Gavin Earnshaw to be its new compliance director.
PRA publishes final Solvency II rules
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has published its final rules setting out how the Solvency II Directive will be implemented in the UK.
Insurance Bill receives Royal Assent
The Insurance Act 2015, which modernises rules governing the industry has received Royal Assent.
One third of insurers 'in some form' of wind down - PRA
One third of insurers authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) are 'in some form' of wind down; Paul Fisher of the PRA has said.
Clinical research risk is top concern for insurers
Proposed changes to EU regulation and clinical research risks are top concerns for clinical experts and insurers, Allianz has reported.
ECJ ruling may force insurers to close to new business
Some protection and private medical insurance (PMI) providers could be forced to immediately close to new business on 1 March when a European Court decision on gender underwriting is announced.
HSBC - British women facing financial threat
Britain's women are leaving themselves dangerously exposed to financial risk in later life a new report says.
Don't grab market share - grow the market
The size of a market is transformed by the arrival of a product that meets consumer demand in that market, says Tom Baigrie.
Questions to ask about… Climbing & mountaineering
Climbing and mountaineering are growing as a sport yet they can be potentially hazardous and occasionally fatal. By asking the right questions about the type of climbing, underwriters can ensure the correct price is charged for the risk explains Nicky...