AXA Health adds Mel Barnard to executive committee

Provider, AXA Health, has appointed Mel Barnard as director of risk, governance and conduct, sitting on its executive committee from 14 July, 2025.
In the role, Barnard will aim to help ensure a continued focus on identifying and mitigating risk, as well as delivering outcomes for the business and its customers. She will lead the team and manage the identification and evaluation of "key risks" to continue compliance with regulations. Barnard joins from Direct Line Group where she was head of first line risk, with previous roles including head of conduct and controls at Hiscox and head of governance, complaints and operational change at Zurich. AXA Health said that Barnard's expertise in risk management and governance and focus...
