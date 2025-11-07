Two in five men unaware of cancer risk

Two in five (41%) men did not know their likelihood of developing cancer, according to research by Bupa, with 66% of respondents unaware that genes and ethnicity can increase the likelihood of developing the illness.
Bupa surveyed 3,000 men over the age of 16 in the UK, finding that 44% were unaware that a family history of cancer can increase their risk. This comes as 25% of men were not confident in knowing their family health history. Overall, 39% of men were not confident in identifying potential cancer symptoms, which Bupa said creates a barrier against early detection and successful treatment. Around 34% of men would get checked for cancer if they felt a change in their body, however, Bupa noted that for some cancers, including prostate cancer, many would not experience any symptoms until th...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.