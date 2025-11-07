Two in five men unaware of cancer risk

Bupa surveyed 3,000 men over the age of 16 in the UK, finding that 44% were unaware that a family history of cancer can increase their risk. This comes as 25% of men were not confident in knowing their family health history. Overall, 39% of men were not confident in identifying potential cancer symptoms, which Bupa said creates a barrier against early detection and successful treatment. Around 34% of men would get checked for cancer if they felt a change in their body, however, Bupa noted that for some cancers, including prostate cancer, many would not experience any symptoms until th...