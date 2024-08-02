New chief risk officer for OneFamily

The OneFamily Group has announced the appointment of Feryal Nadeem as its new chief risk officer.
Nadeem has previously worked as an actuary for Equitable Life, Swiss Life and the Just Group. She joins OneFamily from her most recent job as chief risk officer at Utmost Life and Pensions. Nadeem said: "From my conversations with my future colleagues, it's clear to me that there's a real sense of ‘doing the right thing' at OneFamily, which is important to me. "I'm excited to be joining a dynamic organisation that is firmly focused on growth and I'm looking forward to being a part of OneFamily's future." Jim Islam, CEO, OneFamily, said: "I am delighted to welcome Feryal to the team...
