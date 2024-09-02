The Exeter appoints chief risk officer from Aon

Gary Warman to take the role

Jaskeet Briah
The Exeter has appointed Gary Warman as its chief risk officer, who will take responsibility for the protection and health insurer’s risk management strategy and ensuring its control framework meets regulatory obligations.

Warman will become a member of The Exeter's executive committee, providing risk advice to the mutual's executive and main board to achieve its long-term business strategy. The Exeter said Warman is a "commercially minded actuary with deep technical risk management experience". Previously, Warman has held roles at Royal London, Deloitte LLP and JPMorgan Asset Management. Most recently, he was global life and health consulting leader at Aon Strategy and Technology Group. In the role he was responsible for setting up and leading the Global Life and Health Consulting business, achievin...

