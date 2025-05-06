One quarter of businesses target employee benefits

Research from Towergate Employee Benefits has found that around one quarter (24%) of businesses target their employee benefits to specific groups of employees based on demographics and the needs of the workforce.
According to the research, which surveyed 500 HR decision-makers, 36% of employers offered the same benefits regardless of gender, while 35% offered the same benefits to all employees despite their seniority. Towergate said that while this may seem fair, offering the same support to all is "not necessarily the best approach" and tailoring benefit offerings to suit the demographic of the workforce will help to meet the specific needs of employees. When an employee can see that the support offered is "really relevant to them", Towergate said they are more likely to notice it, engage wit...
