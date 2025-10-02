Broadstone hires Jamie Burdess to support growth

Broadstone has appointed Jamie Burdess as principal consultant for Vertical Markets, supporting the execution of the consultancy’s Risk and Health growth strategy.
Burdess will identify, develop and bring to market new propositions which Broadstone said will be tailored to the needs of the specific industry verticals targeted as "key areas" for the consultancy's growth. The Risk and Health leadership team will support the development of Broadstone's Vertical Markets strategy, it will be promoted with clients, providers, other stakeholders and the wider market. In his role, Burdess will provide thought leadership, technical expertise and support to the production of internal and external communications, as well as representing the consultancy at ...
