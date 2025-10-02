Broadstone hires Jamie Burdess to support growth

Joins from Mercer Marsh Benefits

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Broadstone has appointed Jamie Burdess as principal consultant for Vertical Markets, supporting the execution of the consultancy’s Risk and Health growth strategy.

Burdess will identify, develop and bring to market new propositions which Broadstone said will be tailored to the needs of the specific industry verticals targeted as "key areas" for the consultancy's growth. The Risk and Health leadership team will support the development of Broadstone's Vertical Markets strategy, it will be promoted with clients, providers, other stakeholders and the wider market. In his role, Burdess will provide thought leadership, technical expertise and support to the production of internal and external communications, as well as representing the consultancy at ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Ann-Marie O'Dea steps down as Shepherds Friendly CEO

Canada Life extends WeCare offering

More on PMI

Streeting rules out levying VAT on private healthcare
PMI

Streeting rules out levying VAT on private healthcare

"It's not happening"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 September 2025 • 2 min read
IPT receipts sit at £1.3bn in August 2025
PMI

IPT receipts sit at £1.3bn in August 2025

Receipts hit £4.5bn so far this financial year

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 September 2025 • 2 min read
Six in 10 adults would choose PMI as top employer-funded benefit
PMI

Six in 10 adults would choose PMI as top employer-funded benefit

27% have self-funded treatment over the past five years

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 September 2025 • 3 min read