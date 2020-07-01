Mike Allison
Paradigm Protect simplifies panel proposition
Following adviser and provider feedback
Guardian FS introduces online self-service registration for advisers
'Unique' self-register system allows firms to avoid paperwork with two-step process
Guardian FS picks L&C, Paradigm, Sesame Bankhall and SimplyBiz for pilot
Four protection distributors with 60 adviser firms join 'test and learn' process before full market roll-out in six weeks
Paradigm Protect adds Canada Life Individual Protection
Life insurance and life insurance plus critical illness cover now available through directly authorised protection proposition