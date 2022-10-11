Paradigm Protect launches PMI proposition

Hemma Visavadia
Paradigm Protect, part of Paradigm Mortgage Services, has launched a Private Medical Insurance (PMI) proposition for members which offers advisers assistance in helping clients obtain cover.

The proposition focuses on educating advisers about the PMI industry as well as introducing them to providers within the sector such as Axa Health, The Exeter, and Vitality, all of which feature on the platform.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, said: "The healthcare landscape has shifted significantly, particularly post-pandemic, and we have seen an increase in demand from Paradigm Protect member firms for support in this area."

"That has undoubtedly come as a result of clients looking at their potential options for PMI, at what cover costs, what it entails, and what options are available to them. We know many clients are now opting to pay for the healthcare they need, as a result of longer waiting lists, which in turn has consequences for their retirement savings."

"Member firms active in this space, or indeed looking to be active, can utilise this new PMI proposition from Paradigm in order to access the growing opportunities that exist and to provide the right, tailored solutions to their clients," he continued.

Karen Woodley, head of healthcare distribution at The Exeter, explained that when understanding the range of options available, financial advice can be "invaluable for consumers, helping them access the most appropriate solution at the right price."

"With this in mind, we are delighted to see Paradigm Protect launch their new healthcare panel. We look forward to working together to ensure more people have access to the best possible healthcare solutions to help safeguard their health and financial wellbeing."

Hemma Visavadia
