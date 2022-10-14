Member firms will now have access to Cirencester Friendly's individual income protection products such as My Earnings Protected and Income Assured Enhanced.

The income protection specialist also provides Fracture and Hospitalisation benefits and Immediate Death benefit support.

Earlier this year, Paradigm added HSBC Life to its panel to offer members access to its life and critical illness products.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, commented: "Cirencester Friendly are fully immersed in the income protection market so we are very pleased to be able to add them to the Paradigm Protect panel and to have its products easily accessible to our member firms."

"Clients want to feel they have quality protection policies to draw upon should they need them, and working with Cirencester Friendly offers exactly this reassurance, providing advisers with more options to offer individuals the protection they need."

Susie Beard-Moore, head of intermediary sales at Cirencester Friendly, added: "This new venture with Paradigm achieves exactly this objective and I am delighted that our comprehensive Income Protection products are being added to the Paradigm Protect panel."

"We look forward to forging a successful partnership that offers people access to the security and certainty they need now more than ever."