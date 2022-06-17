OneFamily warns of life insurance gap to cover funeral costs

The warning follows recent research which found that 42% of funeral plans and life policies don't offer enough cover for an individual's needs.

It also found that just over one third (42%) of those with a policy in place to cover funeral costs were only covered for a total value of £3,000.

Meanwhile, one quarter (24%) of respondents said they were only covered up to £2,000 despite funeral costs for a cremation and simple service for example, costing roughly £3,290 on average according to the provider.

One fifth (20%) of surveyed adults with less than £4,000 in funeral cover wanted a burial ceremony, which typically would cost around £4,383.

Those with less than £4,000 in funeral cover expect other cost elements, such as catering (19%) and limousines (11%), to also be included in the cover.

However, among adults over the age of 50, two thirds (68%) still don't have any life or insurance cover.

For those without a funeral plan or life cover in place, 33% said they would ask family members to take the value from their estate or have set aside a savings pot (29%) to deal with the cost of their funeral.

Paul Bridgwater, head of insurance at OneFamily, commented: "The new regulation coming into force is likely to mean some funeral funding providers will be unable to operate or choose not to apply for authorisation."

"As a result, we expect to see more advisers looking to life cover to meet this consumer need and Over 50's guaranteed acceptance plans can be a neat and easy solution," he continued.

"That's why it's key for advisers to ask the right questions and ensure that the policy and payment levels they advise are really going to provide what the customer needs."

Mike Allison, director of protection at Paradigm, added that intermediaries now have a "clear path" to offer clients a "viable alternative in order to part or fully cover their funeral costs using trusted, regulated organisations such as OneFamily with regulated products."

"Whole of life plans have always been there to form the basis of future planning for clients to cover a variety of events."