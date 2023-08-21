Paradigm Protect partners with Aviva on soft skills training

For new and experienced advisers

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Paradigm Protect partners with Aviva on soft skills training

Paradigm Protect has announced a series of training sessions with Aviva on using soft skills to start and continue protection conversations with clients.

Following the implementation of Consumer Duty last month (31 July), the sessions are aimed to help both experienced advisers to improve their discussions and newer advisers who need support on how to get started.

The scheme is also available to advisers who are currently in training and not yet providing advice.

Paradigm Protect, the directly authorised protection proposition of Paradigm Mortgage Services, will host the hour-long training sessions throughout September, with sessions run by Dan Wall, strategic account manager at Aviva.

Through the training, Aviva will cover the steps advisers can take to ensure a client is fully committed to the appointment, how to build customer rapport and trust, and setting clear objectives.

It will also cover how advisers can help customers explore their protection needs by using questioning techniques to open conversations, as well as the different objections an adviser could face, what they mean and how to approach them.

The final session will cover how advisers can summarise their recommendations and cement solutions to identified problems, Paradigm detailed.

Mike Allison, director of protection at Paradigm, commented that having a protection conversation with all clients is now more important than ever, particularly in light of Consumer Duty.

"However, we also have to acknowledge that, in the current economic environment, having this conversation can be a difficult, and sometimes tricky, ask, especially when clients might raise a number of financial-related objections to protection," Allison said.

"By attending these sessions, not only can CPD be gained, but advisers should come away with plenty of ideas and hints on how best to start having meaningful conversations with their customers about protection, while meeting their responsibilities under the Consumer Duty rules."

