Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024: Winners

The winners were selected by a panel of expert judges from numerous excellent entries, demonstrated in the fact that many of our categories had highly commended entries, which could have won the category had another not just pipped them to the post.

The awards evening itself, hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons, was a celebration of the amazing women in our industry who are moving the needle towards innovation.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "It's my first Women in Protection and Health awards, what an evening! It was so great to meet so many of the female thought-leaders in our space, as well as the allies and organisations helping elevate women's excellence.

"I'd like to extend a personal congratulations, from myself and everyone at the COVER team, to all who were nominated, highly commended and winners, it's been great to read about all of your hard work over the last 12 months."

The winners of the Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024 are:

Adviser of the Year

Emma Astley, CoverMyBubble – Winner

Samantha Boswell, Coutts & Co – Highly Commended

Inspirational Leader

Liz Walker, Unum – Winner

Mentor of the year

Julie Godley, Legal & General – Winner

Rising Star – Provider

Jenny McGiven, Aviva – Winner

Rising Star – Intermediary

Britney Trussler, Dynamo – Winner

Woman of the Year – Technology

Anya Roy, Syrona Health – Winner

Woman of the Year – Customer Support

Amy Pougher, Reassured – Winner

Beth Husted, Unum – Highly Commended

Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly Society – Highly Commended

Woman of the Year - Marketing

Riona Mulherin, Paradigm – Winner

Samantha Barton, Bupa – Highly Commended

Woman of the Year – Claims

Jen Carhart, HSBC Life – Winner

Woman of the Year – Propositions

Sarah Dennis, Towergate Health & Protection – Winner

Ann Stewart, Bupa – Highly Commended

Woman of the Year – Underwriting

Febby Mulewa, Swiss Re – Winner

Jen Carhart, HSBC Life – Highly Commended

Woman of the Year – Intermediary Support

Gemma Howley, Aviva – Winner

Business Development Manager

Zoe Mears, iPipeline – Winner

Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Savita Rai, Pacific Life Re – Winner

Educator of the Year

Stephanie Jones, Red Dot – Winner

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services – Highly Commended

Unsung Hero – Provider

Sarah Howarth, Scottish Widows – Winner

Unsung Hero – Intermediary

Lucy Brown, Reassured – Winner

Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity

Zurich – Winner

Outstanding Support Initiative

Zurich – Winner

Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion

BUPA – Winner

Zurich - Highly Commended

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Jo Miller, IPTF – Winner