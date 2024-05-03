Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024: Winners

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024 unveiled its list of winners on 2 May 2024, in an evening dedicated to the female leaders in the industry.
The winners were selected by a panel of expert judges from numerous excellent entries, demonstrated in the fact that many of our categories had highly commended entries, which could have won the category had another not just pipped them to the post.
The awards evening itself, hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons, was a celebration of the amazing women in our industry who are moving the needle towards innovation.
Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "It's my first Women in Protection and Health awards, what an evening! It was so great to meet so many of the female thought-leaders in our space, as well as the allies and organisations helping elevate women's excellence.
"I'd like to extend a personal congratulations, from myself and everyone at the COVER team, to all who were nominated, highly commended and winners, it's been great to read about all of your hard work over the last 12 months."
The winners of the Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024 are:
Adviser of the Year
Emma Astley, CoverMyBubble – Winner
Samantha Boswell, Coutts & Co – Highly Commended
Inspirational Leader
Liz Walker, Unum – Winner
Mentor of the year
Julie Godley, Legal & General – Winner
Rising Star – Provider
Jenny McGiven, Aviva – Winner
Rising Star – Intermediary
Britney Trussler, Dynamo – Winner
Woman of the Year – Technology
Anya Roy, Syrona Health – Winner
Woman of the Year – Customer Support
Amy Pougher, Reassured – Winner
Beth Husted, Unum – Highly Commended
Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly Society – Highly Commended
Woman of the Year - Marketing
Riona Mulherin, Paradigm – Winner
Samantha Barton, Bupa – Highly Commended
Woman of the Year – Claims
Jen Carhart, HSBC Life – Winner
Woman of the Year – Propositions
Sarah Dennis, Towergate Health & Protection – Winner
Ann Stewart, Bupa – Highly Commended
Woman of the Year – Underwriting
Febby Mulewa, Swiss Re – Winner
Jen Carhart, HSBC Life – Highly Commended
Woman of the Year – Intermediary Support
Gemma Howley, Aviva – Winner
Business Development Manager
Zoe Mears, iPipeline – Winner
Diversity and Inclusion Champion
Savita Rai, Pacific Life Re – Winner
Educator of the Year
Stephanie Jones, Red Dot – Winner
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services – Highly Commended
Unsung Hero – Provider
Sarah Howarth, Scottish Widows – Winner
Unsung Hero – Intermediary
Lucy Brown, Reassured – Winner
Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity
Zurich – Winner
Outstanding Support Initiative
Zurich – Winner
Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion
BUPA – Winner
Zurich - Highly Commended
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Jo Miller, IPTF – Winner