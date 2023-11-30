Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024

COVER reveals nominees for Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024

Individual Protection

COVER reveals nominees for Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024

Awards ceremony on 2 May

clock 30 November 2023 • 12 min read
Most read
01

COVER reveals nominees for Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024

30 November 2023 • 12 min read
02

Guardian Anytime adds emotional wellbeing and aches and pains support

30 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Majority of advisers believe clients mostly value 'peace of mind'

29 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Attracting and retaining talent is a key focus for the advice industry

30 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

AIG Life overhauls underwriting rules engine with 50+ changes

27 November 2023 • 4 min read