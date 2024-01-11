Women in Protection and Health Awards: Final day to complete questionnaires

Awards on 2 May

clock • 1 min read

COVER is reminding nominees for the Women in Protection and Health Awards of the deadline of Friday 26 January to complete our questionnaires to support their entries.

If you are a nominee, you should have received a link to fill out a supporting questionnaire, which will be used by the judges to help decide our finalists and winners. If you haven't received this link, please email: [email protected]. The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024 is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry. Industry bodies, firms and individual leaders are working tirelessly to address gender and diversity inequality, but the industry is still largely male-dominated while women are often...

