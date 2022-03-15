Paradigm Protect adds HSBC Life to offering

Life and critical illness cover

Life and critical illness cover

Paradigm Protect, part of Paradigm Mortgage Services, has become the first directly authorised distributor to add HSBC Life to its panel.

The new partnership will see Paradigm Protect expand its protection option to a wider audience by adding the provider to its panel for directly authorised member firms.

HSBC Life offers short and long-term protection products for life and critical illness cover, as well as access to its app-based service, HSBC Life Health Online Services, which provides medical assistance and wellbeing support.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, explained that the need for protection has "never been so great," given the harsh reality of what the pandemic has meant for many people's incomes and jobs.

He added that being able to offer member firms access to HSBC Life's products is a "major coup" with the proposition company "looking forward to working with the team there to ensure our advisers utilise all the options available to them and their clients."

Mike Furniss, head of protection sales at HSBC Life (UK), added: "We are excited to be partnering with Paradigm Protect and look forward to providing its advisers with increased quality protection options for their customers."

"This partnership is a natural progression for HSBC Life as we continue to offer our protection proposition to a wider customer base, via key strategic partners," Furniss said.

Hemma Visavadia

