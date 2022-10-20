Paradigm Protect partners with Assured Futures on signposting options

Paradigm members will be able to refer clients to Assured Futures for protection and insurance product options. This will be particularly important with the upcoming Consumer Duty rules, according to Paradigm.

Assured Futures offers life insurance, private medical insurance, income protection, and accident, sickness and unemployment cover, as well as online quotes for insurance products.

In addition, Paradigm member firms who refer clients to Assured Futures will receive a "no cross-selling guarantee" and access to a panel of providers across all product areas.

Mike Allison, head of Protection at Paradigm, said: "The Consumer Duty rules have drawn into a sharper light the need for advisory firms to provide a clear solution when it comes to their client's protection needs."

"This new partnership with Assured Futures, means we can offer Paradigm member firms access to a protection specialist who will handle the client journey with no cross-selling and can ensure all their requirements are covered."

"In Consumer Duty terms, this is a potential outcome of the mortgage advice and recommendation process and therefore the adviser does need to recognise this and put in place the protection groundwork to mitigate against it."

Ian Sawyer, director at Assured Futures, added: "We are delighted and very proud to have Paradigm's recommendation to its members and we look forward to making protection and PMI so much easier for them by simply referring to us when they do not want to write the business themselves."

"This sort of signposting is becoming critical in the market, as a result of the Consumer Duty rules. We've been working with IFAs, mortgage advisers and insurance websites for many years now and thus regarded as a very safe pair of hands."