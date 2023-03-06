National Friendly joins Paradigm Protect panel

Through this new partnership, Paradigm Protect members will have access to National Friendly's protection products, including life assurance and income protection, as well as its private medical insurance proposition launched last year.

Paradigm Protect will offer the provider's Accident Only Income Protection (IP) and Income Protection, as well as its Over 50s Guaranteed Life Assurance. Immediate or Deferred Care Plans will also be available, paying out a monthly sum towards care fees for the rest of a client's life.

Additionally, members can access National Friendly's MyPMI cover, with four levels of service available based on a client's needs and budget. This ranges from a "quick" diagnosis and cover for commonly claimed treatments in level one, to no monetary limits for treatment in level four.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, commented: "As always, it is very encouraging to be bringing on board another provider to our panel, particularly one which comes with such history, experience and quality."

"At Paradigm Protect, we continue to grow our proposition and the providers and products we provide access to. We are looking forward to working with the team at National Friendly and to building a long and prosperous relationship for all stakeholders," he added.

Oliver Jones, sales and distribution director at National Friendly, said: "At National Friendly, we've made great efforts to expand our distribution footprint. This new partnership with Paradigm further strengthens our position in the marketplace and we are excited to be working with a service provider of their calibre.

"We're looking forward to finding ways to innovate within the protection space together."