National Friendly joins Paradigm Protect panel

Offering medical, life and protection products

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
National Friendly joins Paradigm Protect panel

Paradigm Protect, part of Paradigm Mortgage Services, has announced the addition of National Friendly to its provider panel.

Through this new partnership, Paradigm Protect members will have access to National Friendly's protection products, including life assurance and income protection, as well as its private medical insurance proposition launched last year

Paradigm Protect will offer the provider's Accident Only Income Protection (IP) and Income Protection, as well as its Over 50s Guaranteed Life Assurance. Immediate or Deferred Care Plans will also be available, paying out a monthly sum towards care fees for the rest of a client's life.

Additionally, members can access National Friendly's MyPMI cover, with four levels of service available based on a client's needs and budget. This ranges from a "quick" diagnosis and cover for commonly claimed treatments in level one, to no monetary limits for treatment in level four.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, commented: "As always, it is very encouraging to be bringing on board another provider to our panel, particularly one which comes with such history, experience and quality."

"At Paradigm Protect, we continue to grow our proposition and the providers and products we provide access to. We are looking forward to working with the team at National Friendly and to building a long and prosperous relationship for all stakeholders," he added.

Oliver Jones, sales and distribution director at National Friendly, said: "At National Friendly, we've made great efforts to expand our distribution footprint. This new partnership with Paradigm further strengthens our position in the marketplace and we are excited to be working with a service provider of their calibre.

"We're looking forward to finding ways to innovate within the protection space together."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Three in four parents worried about children's mental health: LV=

MorganAsh updates broker vulnerability tool for Consumer Duty

More on Individual Protection

Three in four parents worried about children's mental health: LV=
Individual Protection

Three in four parents worried about children's mental health: LV=

LV= research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 March 2023 • 1 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
Insurance sector can be part of solution to economic abuse: SEA
Individual Protection

Insurance sector can be part of solution to economic abuse: SEA

Ten recommendations for positive change

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 March 2023 • 4 min read

Highlights

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 February 2023 • 5 min read
ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts
Individual Protection

ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts

Complaints upheld against lead generator

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 2 min read
Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible
Underwriting

Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible

"For customers it's a difficult discussion at a difficult time"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 4 min read