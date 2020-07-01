intermediaries
Paul Foody: A three-pronged approach to the rental protection gap
‘One large part of the puzzle remains unsolved’
OneFamily appoints Miles Bingham
Distribution director
COVER Excellence Awards 2019 voting is open!
Leading the charge
Royal London intermediary protection sales up 14% for H1
Firm's market share increased to 11.2% during Q1 2018
HSBC Life joins UnderwriteMe
Total of major insurers available on comparison service reaches nine
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
We announce the shortlisted finalists of intermediaries at this year's awards
L&G updates intermediary IP for NHS doctors, nurses and surgeons
Additional flexibility in the event of claim and improved pricing for all occupation classes for income protection