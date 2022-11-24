The report was developed in collaboration with intermediaries who were interviewed about how advisers can help introduce protection into the financial conversation.

It also marks the start of a new educational initiative for intermediaries which will be rolled out throughout 2023 which will offer a range of guides and resources for intermediaries to help achieve better outcomes for customers.

The report flagged a range of challenges advisers may face when trying to speak about protection with clients, such as a lack of understanding, lack of time and customers finding the product complicated.

Other difficulties included trying to get customers interested in the products as well as addressing the sensitive nature of some protection conversations.

However, the report also provided guidance on how to overcome barriers which included drawing on the lived experiences of friends, family and trying to proactively bring up the protection topic.

Other guidance included reemphasising the belief in the value of protection, ensuring advisers have detailed knowledge of protection products to provide a more tailored service and help place protection within the bigger financial picture.

Jeff Woods, head of intermediary development at Legal & General, said: "We know that having conversations around protection can be tricky due to the current financial challenges but learning from others and sharing best practice can really turn the dial and change customer perspectives."

"This report shares the tools and resources advisers need to have to facilitate great conversations that lead to better customer outcomes. Developed from the insights shared it compiles key techniques that intermediaries can start using today."