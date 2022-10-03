Benenden Health rolls out new group healthcare option

Provides access to 24/7 GP and mental health helplines

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Benenden Health rolls out new group healthcare option

Benenden Health has launched a new healthcare option for intermediaries and their corporate clients.

Designed as an alternative to existing group healthcare options, the Benenden Healthcare for Business offering allows firms to add more "inclusive" and employee benefits packages for employees, according to the provider.

It also provides access to 24/7 GP and mental health helplines and services such as physiotherapy, medical diagnostics, and treatment.

Andy Wiggans, chief commercial officer at Benenden Health, commented: "We believe it's absolutely the right time for Benenden Health to bring our affordable healthcare alternative to the intermediary market as more employers look for cost-effective solutions to help their employees."

"Less than one in five UK employees have any healthcare cover which leaves 80% of the UK workforce unprotected. With Benenden Healthcare for Business, brokers can offer their clients the opportunity to cover every member of their workforce with a private healthcare benefit."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Women's health conversations need to be more inclusive says Davina McCall

FCA sets out expectations on insurers to help with cost of living crisis

More on Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Winner's gallery
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Winner's gallery

All of this year's winners

COVER
clock 30 September 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 22: In Pictures
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 22: In Pictures

Images from the awards ceremony

COVER
clock 30 September 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: All winners revealed!
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: All winners revealed!

Awards ceremony in London

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 September 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read