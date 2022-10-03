Benenden Health rolls out new group healthcare option

Designed as an alternative to existing group healthcare options, the Benenden Healthcare for Business offering allows firms to add more "inclusive" and employee benefits packages for employees, according to the provider.

It also provides access to 24/7 GP and mental health helplines and services such as physiotherapy, medical diagnostics, and treatment.

Andy Wiggans, chief commercial officer at Benenden Health, commented: "We believe it's absolutely the right time for Benenden Health to bring our affordable healthcare alternative to the intermediary market as more employers look for cost-effective solutions to help their employees."

"Less than one in five UK employees have any healthcare cover which leaves 80% of the UK workforce unprotected. With Benenden Healthcare for Business, brokers can offer their clients the opportunity to cover every member of their workforce with a private healthcare benefit."