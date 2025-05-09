What does the FCA Protection Market Study mean for intermediaries?

With its launch of its Protection Market Study, the FCA is investigating how pure protection insurance — life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection, and whole of life cover — is sold to consumers. The review focuses on whether people are getting good value for their money and if there are any problems with how products are sold. The regulator will explore how insurance intermediaries earn commission, how they influence insurance products, and whether consumers fully understand what they are buying. How a market study works The FCA investigates how well markets are ...