AIG Life rolls out new protection adviser toolkit

The digital toolkit aims to match the stage of the protection journey that the intermediary and client are in, and collates customer-facing leaflets, sales aids, customer stories, a playbook, calculators and tools that can be used within specific times with the client.

Holly Ewing, head of intermediary sales at AIG told COVER that the toolkit was aimed at supporting brokers through "every step of the protection journey."

"When we looked at what we needed to create and we started working with advisors on this, this was something that was drawn out from initial conversations, finding something that was customer facing, interactive and would suit every stage of the journey thought you were at with the client," Ewing explained.

The toolkit's interactive functionality aims to shift broker-client protection conversations from a product focus to customer need and understanding.

Vicky Churcher, intermediary director at AIG Life, added that the toolkit was designed with protection intermediaries in mind because "talking about protection isn't easy but finding the right tools should be."

In terms of the language of protection and how it translated within the toolkit, Ewing stated that AIG wanted clients to feel included and something that would ultimately resonate with the audience.

Looking at where the toolkit can expand, Ewing noted how the roll out was "just the start of the journey."

"There is definitely more that we will be looking to create particularly around the interactive piece, looking at what more we can do to engage clients, so there will be a lot more to come on that throughout 2022," she concluded.