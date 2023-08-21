Aviva 'uncomfortable' on PDG's Charter opt in claim notification requirement

Last week, the PDG announced fourteen insurers as signatories for its Claims Charter for 2023, of which Aviva was missing.

COVER approached Aviva on why the insurer was not listed as a signatory. Aviva noted that while it was supportive of the majority of the PDG Claims Charter and its overall intent, avoiding an ‘Opt in' approach is one area it remains uncomfortable.

Avoiding an ‘opt-in' approach for living claims, such as critical illness and terminal illness, would be inconsistent with specific sections of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), an Aviva spokesperson told COVER.

"We understand that advisers could and do offer additional support to customers during a very difficult time," the spokesperson commented.

"Indeed, we have been pro-active in reflecting this in more recent additions to our call handling wording as a result of the charter themes given the vast majority of all individual claims are notified to us by the customer (89%) directly rather than via an adviser."

Aviva stated the view that the best approach to ensure sensitivity to customers is to check with each customer for living claims and the deceased family claimant (for death claims) whether they want Aviva to notify their adviser of the claim.

"This also acts as a check point to ensure that we are informing the correct current adviser. For example, a claim could come from a policy taken out 10 years ago and since then the customer/family may have changed adviser or had no further contact with the adviser. Where the customer does want us to inform their adviser, we will do so," the spokesperson added.

Despite not being listed as a signatory for the charter, Aviva noted it is committed to making continual improvements to its overall claims process to build from its +80 customer transactional net promoter score (tNPS).

The Aviva spokesperson told COVER: "We already operate an ‘opt in' notification service to all of our claimants with policies taken out since 2015.

"We are committed to rolling out our opt-in service across all of our historic closed policy book by end of Q1 2024, and updating our written communication in our settlement letters to again highlight the benefit to customers/claimants of speaking with their adviser about their claims."