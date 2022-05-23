Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform

Based on Fruitful Insights intelligence, the provider stated that through the platform, intermediaries and their group protection clients can better identify priorities, action plans and follow-up assessments to overall improve the wellbeing and performance of staff.

The platform is provided on a complimentary basis to intermediaries working with group income protection clients that covers a minimum of 100 employees with Legal & General.

The aim is to help encourage employees to take steps to improve their own wellbeing via personalised reports and signposting, as well as help employers quantify and better monitor the wellbeing performance of staff.

For intermediaries, the platform can be used for clients to identify gaps in their wellbeing programmes and align their benefits accordingly. It can also be offered as a value-added service from Legal & General to help better shape employee wellbeing strategies.

As part of the partnership with Fruitful Insights, intermediaries will receive access to a programme of support, which the provider noted is being developed over the coming months in response to intermediary firm size and requirements.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director at Legal & General Group Protection, commented that the combination of Fruitful Insights data driven approach to assist both the employer and the employee "and Legal & General's innovation, create an informed way to engage and support employees in the workplace."