Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform

With Fruitful Insights

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform

Legal & General has partnered with workplace analytics tool Fruitful Insights to launch a group protection wellbeing platform aimed at providing an overview of the costs associated with poor wellbeing and productivity within the workplace.

Based on Fruitful Insights intelligence, the provider stated that through the platform, intermediaries and their group protection clients can better identify priorities, action plans and follow-up assessments to overall improve the wellbeing and performance of staff.

The platform is provided on a complimentary basis to intermediaries working with group income protection clients that covers a minimum of 100 employees with Legal & General.

The aim is to help encourage employees to take steps to improve their own wellbeing via personalised reports and signposting, as well as help employers quantify and better monitor the wellbeing performance of staff.

For intermediaries, the platform can be used for clients to identify gaps in their wellbeing programmes and align their benefits accordingly. It can also be offered as a value-added service from Legal & General to help better shape employee wellbeing strategies.

As part of the partnership with Fruitful Insights, intermediaries will receive access to a programme of support, which the provider noted is being developed over the coming months in response to intermediary firm size and requirements.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director at Legal & General Group Protection, commented that the combination of Fruitful Insights data driven approach to assist both the employer and the employee "and Legal & General's innovation, create an informed way to engage and support employees in the workplace."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Working to Wellbeing launches line manager support programme

Individual protection pay outs up 9% on average in 2021

More on Employee Benefits

Working to Wellbeing launches line manager support programme
Employee Benefits

Working to Wellbeing launches line manager support programme

Line Manager Assistance Programme (LMAP)

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 May 2022 • 1 min read
Employers risk losing talent over lack of early parenthood support
Employee Benefits

Employers risk losing talent over lack of early parenthood support

According to Peppy research

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 May 2022 • 1 min read
Unum UK proposes Statutory Sick Pay overhaul
Employee Benefits

Unum UK proposes Statutory Sick Pay overhaul

Changes aim to boost SSP contributions from 28% of earnings to 63%

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 19 May 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read