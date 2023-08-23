L&G to receive mental health support from Spectrum.Life specialist

Legal & General Group Protection (L&G) is set to receive dedicated mental health support from Spectrum.Life's mental health promotion officer, Jenni Watson, for its clients and intermediaries.

Watson will support L&G to design data-driven strategies that monitor, measure and manage campaigns to promote mental health and wellbeing awareness.

She will work in partnership with L&G's intermediaries and clients to create strategies that foster mental wellbeing, L&G detailed, by providing tailored resources, educational initiatives, and guidance to help them understand the data trends for that organisation.

This will provide individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their mental health, L&G added.

She will use evidence-based practices using anonymised management information from the employee assistance programme (EAP) and other sources to help individuals achieve "optimal" mental health outcomes.

Watson has a background in clinical mental health with experience working in the NHS and EAP services.

This year, L&G partnered with Spectrum.Life to enhance its 'Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported' wellbeing framework, bringing a digital and integrated wellbeing solution to new and existing group life assurance, income protection and critical illness cover clients.

James Walker, head of product and proposition at L&G Group Protection, stated that employee communication is a critical piece of the jigsaw that is often overlooked due to a lack of time and resource, and ends up relegated to something that is one-off and one-size-fits-all.

"When we launched our partnership with Spectrum.Life, we said that we wanted to take the EAP concept to the next level, removing fragmentation and unnecessary complexity across all aspects of wellbeing," Walker said.

"Bringing Jenni into the L&G team, as part of that partnership, represents our ongoing dedication to that goal. And we're absolutely delighted to welcome her to the team."

Emelina Ellis, chief clinical operations officer at Spectrum.Life, added: "We firmly believe that the addition of Jenni to the L&G team will have a significant positive impact on the wellbeing and health of their clients.

"By prioritising mental health promotion and integrating it into our services, we aim to break down barriers, reduce stigma, and foster a culture of proactive self-care and resilience.''

