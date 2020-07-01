hsbc
Jo Cooper: 'We need women to help businesses thrive'
COO Interview
Number of households relying on IP falls by 25%
The proportion of households which in the event of losing their income from sickness or unemployment would rely on income protection have fallen by a quarter to 9% in two years, according to research.
Less underwriting is not necessarily better
An industry sea change towards less underwriting is not necessarily the best way to improve the customer ‘journey' or increase sales, writes Andrew Gething.
CIExpert welcomes HSBC's CI improvements
CIExpert has welcomed HSBC's recent changes to its critical illness (CI plan), saying this marks the first time the bank 'has made efforts to compete' with major CI players.
FSA forced to borrow £200m as it sinks into debt
The FSA has borrowed a total of £200m from two banking giants after falling into debt for the first time, reports suggest.