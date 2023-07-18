HSBC launches research fellowship on financial health and wellbeing

In partnership with the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, the two-year programme will also carry out interdisciplinary research on the role and impact different themes, such as financial fitness and mental wellbeing, have on an individual's overall quality of life.

Insights from the fellowship will be used to inform HSBC's health and wealth business model, the provider detailed, and it will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools alongside economics, behavioural science and psychology methodologies.

Areas of interest for the partnership will include exploring the behavioural drivers and obstacles for human health.

The fellowship will also gain a "deeper understanding" of geographical, cultural, demographic differences and similarities, HSBC added, with the aim of producing recommendations for how to improve overall holistic wellbeing.

Greg Hingston, chief executive of HSBC Global Insurance and Partnerships, said HSBC is "fully aligned" with the objectives of The Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, which specialises in interdisciplinary wellbeing research as a driver for public policy, interventions, and for improving the wellbeing of future generations.

"Health, wealth and life insurance play a key role across a universe of customer needs. Demand for life solutions is continuing to grow, globally, as ageing populations and rising healthcare costs continue to be an issue leading to the widening of the protection gap," Hingston said.

"Through this partnership and subsequent research, we aim to grow awareness of the benefits of healthier living and wellbeing, the need for protection and the cross over to wealth, as well as inform our health and wealth strategy to provide enhanced and market-leading solutions to our customers."

Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, director of the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, stated that the centre's research already suggests that financial situations contribute to how we feel about our lives, and this partnership will dig deeper into these factors.

"By using the Wellbeing Research Centre as an independent platform for knowledge exchange, it is our hope that this research fellowship, and subsequent research, will enable meaningful and sustainable positive change in the sphere of financial wellbeing," De Neve commented.