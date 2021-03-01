Insurers sign up for Explaining Underwriting Decisions agreement

Cross-industry commitment to explaining underwriting decisions to come into force in December

Developed by the Access to Insurance Underwriting Workstream, the Explaining Underwriting Decisions initiative seeks to establish an industry-wide agreement to providing clear and transparent explanations on underwriting processes and decisions to those applying for life, critical illness and income protection insurance.

The agreement will come into force in December this year and commits to recognising that insurers have the same duty of care to potential customers applying for insurance as they do to existing customers.

It aims to ensure that people with pre-existing conditions and other potentially vulnerable customers are appropriately supported throughout the application process, as well as increasing their trust that underwriting decisions about them are being made fairly.

The agreement also includes a commitment that where a customer is not offered cover, insurers should signpost that cover may be available from other insurers or distributors.

The current list of 19 insurer signatories is: Aegon, AIG, Aviva, Cirencester Friendly, The Exeter, Guardian, Holloway, HSBC, Legal and General, LV=, Lloyds Banking Group, Met Life, PG Mutual, Royal London Group, Scottish Widows, Shepherds Friendly, Vitality, Wiltshire Friendly and Zurich.

Andrew Wibberley, chair of the Access to Insurance Underwriting Workstream, said: "I am delighted that we have produced this agreement that will make it easier for people applying for insurance to understand the underwriting process as it applies to them specifically.

"This has been a fantastic collective effort and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this on people applying for insurance and advisers supporting them."

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, commented: "To champion trust, we have to start with openness. I'm proud of the work that has been done in our industry to move towards an open and informed relationship with our customers. Providing clear and relevant information will only enhance our engagement at every stage of application process."

Stay up to date with all the most innovative claims and underwriting practices driving the protection and health insurance market forward by registering for the COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum on 28 April.