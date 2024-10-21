LifeSearch partners with MoneySuperMarket

Adviser firm, LifeSearch, has partnered with price comparison service, MoneySuperMarket, in the creation of its life insurance service, which aims to grow the life insurance market and bring the product to new consumers.
The service includes a ‘Buy Now' experience, which is where LifeSearch has played a role in designing its user experience. The service has launched with HSBC, Legal & General, LV=, QuoteMeHappy, Royal London and Vitality, as its day one panel of insurers. Debbie Kennedy, chief executive officer, LifeSearch, said "At LifeSearch, we're delighted to have extended our long-standing partnership with MoneySuperMarket and help co-create their brand-new life insurance service." The service includes an aggregated list of questions which can lead to a customer getting covered in less than six m...
