Women in Protection 2024: Afternoon roundup

Kicking off the afternoon, Claire Bostock, senior business development manager, HSBC Life, revealed that the provider is planning to enhance its value-added services, with the spouse or partner of a policyholder to access the full suite of benefits, as well as increased cover for children of the policyholder. As part of these changes, the second medical opinion, GP and prescription services will be available for ages 0-23, while support for physiotherapy and mental health will be available for ages 16-23. Bostock told delegates that value-added services bridge the care gap and ensure ...