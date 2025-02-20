Beagle Street appoints Claire Anam

Anam will work within the life insurance brand's distribution team and will report into distribution director, Holly Ewing. The role will involve increasing Beagle Street's visibility within the intermediary space, according to the provider. In late 2024, the provider announced it would be entering the intermediary space in 2025. It said it hopes to develop a "unique proposition" and announced the plans amid speculation within the industry. Anam said, "I'm excited to be joining the Group and look forward to being part of this journey as we prepare to launch Beagle Street into the i...