New director of mortgages and protection for Fluent Money

Martin Baker appointed

Cameron Roberts
Financial solutions provider, Fluent Money, has appointed Martin Baker as director of mortgages and protection.

Baker will assume the role on 8 July 2024 and has previously worked in high-level roles at Co-op, Barclays and HSBC. The new role has been created for Baker and is part of the firm's plan to grow its protection business. Tim Wheeldon, CEO, Fluent Money. "His (Baker's) proven track record and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal candidate to lead and continue to grow our mortgage and protection division. "We're confident that under Martin's guidance, Fluent will continue to innovate and provide exceptional service to our clients." In this role, Baker will also oversee customer...

