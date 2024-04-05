New CEO, global insurance, for HSBC

Ed Moncreiffe to take the role

Cameron Roberts
1 min read

HSBC has appointed Ed Moncreiffe as CEO of global insurance, he replaces Greg Hingston.

Moncreiffe has been with HSVBC Group for 18 years, covering roles from head of life and pensions Brazil to global head of retail insurance. Much of Moncreiffe's work has benefited HSBC's Hong Kong division, seeing it achieve a 19% market share in the country in 2023. Daisy Tsang will become interim CEO, HSBC Life Hong Kong. Nuno Matos, CEO wealth and personal banking, said: "Insurance, one of our fastest-growing businesses, is integral to our strategy to become a leading global wealth manager by delivery distinct propositions that meet the wealth, health and protection needs of our cu...

