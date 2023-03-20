Nick Austin named as MD of individual protection at AIG Life

John Brazier
AIG Life has announced the appointment of Nick Austin as its new managing director of individual protection.

Austin joined the UK life insurance arm of Corebridge Financial, formerly AIG Life & Retirement, in January 2022 as Head of Pricing.

Prior to this, Austin spent over eight years at LV= where he held a number of director roles for commercial and pricing, as well as the position of protection director.

He also spent over a decade at HSBC in a variety of actuarial and pricing roles.

"I'm very excited to have Nick leading our Individual business," said Phil Willcock, chief executive of AIG Life.

"His knowledge, experience and passion for the protection industry are vital in our ambitious growth plans, and in our goal of delivering excellence for our customers and protection industry partners."

Commenting on his new role, Austin said: "AIG has always been a company that has impressed me, given its rapid growth in the protection market, clear customer focus and agile approach.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to lead the Individual business as it embarks on its next phase of growth."

Last week, AIG Life intermediary director Vicky Churcher announced she will retire at the end of March.

John Brazier
