FT investigation shows health websites sharing sensitive data
Symptoms, diagnoses, drugs, fertility information
Google or their doctor... who do people trust more?
More than half go to GP
Google searches for 'mental health' more than double in four years
From 27,800 to 69,200
A.I cancer screening start-up gets government backing
Artificial intelligence technology aims for 90% accuracy
UnderwriteMe selects Yellowfin to deliver front-end analytics
Online price comparison and underwriting service offers embedded solution to help insurers access and manage data
US tech giant collabs paving the way for UK health insurance
Amazon, Apple and JPMorgan might be disrupting the US health insurance space, but UK insurers should see it as an opportunity
Google being "monitored" by FCA - report
Technology giant's price comparison service being watched as part of wider review.
Around the world: Online distribution in USA
How will people buy insurance in future? Greg Becker visits the US for developments in online distribution.